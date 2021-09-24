CROP Hunger Walk set for Oct. 10

The 52nd CROP Hunger Walk is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10. The 3-mile walk will begin and end at Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.

Registration will begin at 1 p.m., and the walk starts at 1:30 p.m. The route is handicap accessible, and pets on leashes are welcome. A virtual walk can be done for those who feel more comfortable any time before Oct. 10.

If you prefer not to walk but would like to participate, the Hickman Presbyterian Church is having a Dinner Out for the price of a freewill donation (checks should be made payable to CWS/CROP), or donate online at https://events, crophungerwalk.org/2021/team/norris-area-crop-meal). The church will serve shredded turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and assorted desserts Oct. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pick up meals on the west side of the church, located at 300 East St., or go inside to eat. RSVP by emailing Kelli TenHulzen at zalkfamily@gmail.com or calling 402 416-2004 by Oct. 4. Include your name, number of meals needed and your phone number.

The CROP Walk is sponsored by Church World Service, which has a mission to eliminate hunger locally and around the world. Twenty-five percent of our donations stay in the Lincoln-Lancaster County area and benefit local pantries like the Northeast Area Pantry, which just celebrated its 50th year.