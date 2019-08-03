In the spirit of fellowship and gratitude, Steve Hill and Susie Wilson are starting a quarterly FPC (First Presbyterian Church) and Friends Random Acts of Kindness group. The first gathering will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
To participate, a $5 per family donation is suggested. All of the money will be pooled, and one randomly selected winner will use the proceeds to perform the act of kindness sometime before the next meeting.
The group will meet at Hill's and Wilson's home, 3003 S. 31st St., for what they hope will become a fun tradition. Snacks will be provided. RSVP to susiewilson7538@yahoo.com and stevehill2915@gmail.com.