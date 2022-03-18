Coro di Flauti to perform in memory of co-founder Murphy

The First Friday concert series at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., will feature Coro di Flauti in a program dedicated in memorial to Karen Murphy, a founding member of the group. The program is at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1.

Coro di Flauti, under the direction of Dick Marolf, will present two tribute concerts to Murphy. The Memorial program will feature Murphy’s favorite flute choir compositions, plus an original composition by Dr. Jay Gilbert of Doane University. “Remembrance” is commissioned by Murphy’s family, husband Mike Murphy (one of the bass players) and her two sons Sean and Ryan.

Percussionist Bob Snider will be featured on two pieces: “Ghostdancers” by James Barnes, and “Sauntering Down the Boulevard” by Laurence Dresner.

The second full program will take place at the school and sanctuary where Murphy taught, North American Martyrs Catholic School, 1101 Isaac Dr., at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

