Connecting the boxes

Traditions bring comfort. They are the habits that family, both given and chosen, inevitably repeat, especially during holidays. Some bring memories, others adorn surroundings. Most are joyful, and a select few are stressful. All are faithfully practiced, particularly now at Christmas.

Me? I practice faithfully the tradition of packing.

The first of three Christmases of marriage found me and my Navy husband overseas among other “misplaced” Americans … separated from loved ones by an ocean. The caroling and celebrating remained, but the typical gift opening and get-togethers with everyone on the family Christmas tree was blatantly missing. We wanted to be home for Christmas, if not physically then at least mentally.

We packed everything we could into those first holiday boxes. Twenty-one years of wrapping presents, crowding them as tightly as possible into cardboard boxes, standing in line at the base post office, crossing fingers Santa’s sleigh would deliver on time. Packages crossed each other across the globe, and contents were furiously revealed at the last sound of reindeer hooves. Wrapping paper flew, and we smiled as we remembered the givers, hoping they were doing the same.