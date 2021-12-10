Connecting the boxes

Traditions bring comfort. They are the habits that family, both given and chosen, inevitably repeat, especially during holidays. Some bring memories, others adorn surroundings. Most are joyful, and a select few are stressful. All are faithfully practiced, particularly now at Christmas.
Me? I practice faithfully the tradition of packing.
The first of three Christmases of marriage found me and my Navy husband overseas among other “misplaced” Americans … separated from loved ones by an ocean. The caroling and celebrating remained, but the typical gift opening and get-togethers with everyone on the family Christmas tree was blatantly missing. We wanted to be home for Christmas, if not physically then at least mentally.
We packed everything we could into those first holiday boxes. Twenty-one years of wrapping presents, crowding them as tightly as possible into cardboard boxes, standing in line at the base post office, crossing fingers Santa’s sleigh would deliver on time. Packages crossed each other across the globe, and contents were furiously revealed at the last sound of reindeer hooves. Wrapping paper flew, and we smiled as we remembered the givers, hoping they were doing the same.
As our family grew and we were stationed in the USA, the packing endured. We packed for a parent deployed elsewhere, and more than once for entire absent squadrons who reportedly descended like locusts on anything labeled “edible.” There were years when boxes were stowed in the back of a station wagon, and children sat on suitcases singing Christmas carols ad nauseum as they traveled back to snowy Nebraska.
Thirty years later, I continue packing boxes to loved ones and friends. My husband, perhaps by osmosis, even became a mailman! Lately, presents to friends have been downsized to Christmas cards packed with news, but wait! Now a son living on the West Coast will not be home for Christmas. A void in my heart could possibly be diminished if I restart the tradition. Packing presents is healing. You put a present in and pull out innumerable memories. You tuck in a package of homemade caramel corn and share a recipe.
Last, but not least, kisses are thrown in and flaps are sealed. Your heart warms and you know the holidays are here … however they arrive.
Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com. A big shout out to the busy elves who deliver ALL those packages … Merry Christmas wherever you are.