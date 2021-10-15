Concert to mark 100th year for St. Mark's on the Campus

The public is invited to a musical event at St. Mark’s on the Campus Episcopal Church, 1309 R St., at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Renowned composer and musician Kurt Knecht will join music director Ross Mosier for a recital featuring the church’s recently acquired concert grand piano as well as its Bedient organ.

The concert is part of a week of festivities at St. Mark’s on the Campus marking a century of ministry on the corner of 13th and R streets. The event includes a brief dedication of the piano followed by performances by Mosier, who is the church's current music director, and Knecht, its former music director.

Knecht, a noted composer and performer, will perform original compositions written during the pandemic as well as classical works on the concert grand and Bedient organ.

Mosier will perform Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Prokoviev on the concert grand piano.

Admission donations will go to a special fund to maintain the piano. Attendees should be vaccinated and masked.

Other events include opening the church’s 75th anniversary time capsule and placing the 100th anniversary time capsule, a talent sShow on Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m., and rededication of the church’s Sanctuary on Oct. 24.