The eighth annual Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at First Christian Church, 430 S. 16th St.
All faiths are welcome and encouraged to attend this service of gratitude. In a world that serves up daily reminders of what divides us, this service reminds us of what binds us together in our shared expressions of gratitude and thanksgiving.
Clergy from many different faiths will participate. This year’s featured speaker is Dr. Courtney Bruntz from Doane University. Bruntz holds a doctorate in Buddhist studies, teaches courses related to Asian religions and philosophy, and directs the new Asian Studies program at Doane.
You have free articles remaining.
An interfaith choir will participate in the service. Anyone wishing to sing should contact Brian Pfoltner at First Presbyterian Church, 402-477-6037 or musicdir@fpclincoln.org. The choir will meet at 2 p.m. to rehearse a few easy pieces for the service. All are welcome and encouraged to sing.
Following the service, a reception will be provided by First Christian Church members, allowing people of all faiths the opportunity to mingle and get to know one another. Bring a dessert to share if you would like. You may also bring a donation of non-perishable food items for the Food Bank of Lincoln.
For more information on the service, contact Pfoltner as noted above or Stephen Griffith, Faith Coalition of Lancaster County, at 402-730-8927 or s.griffith.ne@gmail.com.