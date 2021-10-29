Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service canceled

Because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus situation in the near future, the Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will not take place this year.

The Faith Coalition of Lancaster County also decided not to hold another virtual event this year as was done in 2020, but to instead wait until November of 2022 in hopes of again meeting together in community in a live Thanksgiving service.

"This service has traditionally brought together people from many diverse faiths in our community, reminding us of what binds us together in our shared gratitude and thanksgiving," said the Rev. Oscar Sinclair of the Faith Coalition of Lancaster County.

"We look forward to a time next November when we will again be able to meet together in that shared sense of community and Thanksgiving," added Brian Pfoltner of First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln.

For more information, contact Pfoltner at 402-477-6037 or musicdir@fpclincoln.org, or Sinclair at minister@unitarianlincoln.org.

