 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Civil rights expert: Lincoln should take on 'hard, incredibly joyful' work of creating community of belonging
View Comments
editor's pick

Civil rights expert: Lincoln should take on 'hard, incredibly joyful' work of creating community of belonging

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln residents can bridge differences and strengthen the community by sitting and listening to each other in a time of deep polarization, a national civil rights expert said during a virtual address to the city Monday. 

john a. powell, a law professor and director of the Othering and Belonging Institute at the University of California-Berkeley, gave the keynote speech titled "Invitation to a Journey of Belonging" as part of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's effort to make the city more equitable and inclusive. He spells his name in lowercase letters.

As a resettlement location for refugees, Lincoln has become a home for people from across the globe, powell said. 

WATCH NOW: Lincoln Mayor, City Council members unveil “Together, One Lincoln” initiative

But change creates anxiety, and that anxiety can lead the anxious to fear people of different races, nationalities or religions, he noted. 

Instead of letting that fear divide, powell encourages residents to seek out, listen to and care for people unlike them. 

This experience shouldn't be done to change the other person or your own views, but instead place value on one another by recognizing the shared humanity.

These bridges may also lead to discomfort, but the value of those connections allows everyone to thrive, he said. 

Lincoln City Council enacts hate-crime ordinance, calls law 'the most American thing we can do'

"It can be hard, but it also can be incredibly joyful," powell said. 

Before powell's address, Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and senior guard Kobe Webster spoke about their experiences creating unity on the basketball court. 

With a team comprised of 80% Black players, Hoiberg said he has sought to instill a culture in his locker room. 

Webster, who transferred to Nebraska from another university, said he has learned a lot from his teammates who came here from different countries and don't have the same life experiences he found growing up in Indianapolis. 

"Even people with diverse backgrounds can come together and achieve something," Hoiberg said. 

Videos, photos: Creating community amid crisis

john a. powell

john a. powell

 University of California-Berkeley

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Watch Tuesday

The city will rebroadcast powell’s address Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. on LNKTV channel 2 on Allo; channel 1300 on Spectrum; and channel 1005 on Kinetic, lnktv.lincoln.ne.gov and on the city’s YouTube channel.

View Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News