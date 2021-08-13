 Skip to main content
Cindy Lange-Kubick: The televangelist and Haiti's 'curse,' Jan. 15, 2010
Cindy Lange-Kubick: The televangelist and Haiti's 'curse,' Jan. 15, 2010

  Updated
Haiti Violence

In this July 13, 2021, file photo, families displaced by gang violence live in a shelter created about a month prior inside a school in Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Gang violence that has left more than 19,000 people homeless in Haiti’s capital has now forced a Doctors Without Borders clinic to close, officials said on Aug. 2.

 Matias Delacroix, Associated Press file photo

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994.

Cindy Lange-Kubick sig, 2007 circa

This column originally ran Jan. 15, 2010. Look for an update at the end.

Speak of the devil, there goes Pat Robertson again. Earlier this week, God's self-appointed press secretary explained the source of Haiti's problems to fellow "700 Club" members and YouTube viewers everywhere.

In the History of Haiti According to Pat, the people of Haiti freed themselves from French rule by securing "a pact to the devil" 200 years ago.

After which, they've had nothing but horrible luck. Including a massive earthquake Tuesday that left thousands dead, thousands injured and homes, hospitals, schools and businesses destroyed.

Haiti is the Western Hemisphere's poorest country. Its people are beleaguered by almost any standard. Beset by staggering unemployment, a series of wretched governments, high crime, high infant mortality, natural disasters, lawlessness.

Certainly, there are Haitians who feel cursed.

But by what God?

The God of the Rev. Robertson, who would bring a heavenly hand to bear on children, entire families, a city, a country?

What kind of God brokers in death and dictators?

The same one, one imagines, who would turn sinners into pillars of salt and abandon nearly all of humanity in an epic flood. Is it any wonder those of little faith, the seekers and the questioning, look at the Christianity of a Pat Robertson and run as far and as fast as they can.

Forgive me if that's not my God.

The source of Haiti's troubles are many. Colonization might make the list.

And Haiti has indeed had a history of misery, said James Garza, an associate professor of history at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

A large slave population crammed into a small part of a larger island. A series of dictators, invasions, lack of resources.

An island in the eye of hurricane alley with a fault line down the center.

Life has not been kind to the island, Garza said.

But a pact with the devil?

"It's all mythology."

We can dismiss Robertson as the man who brought us AIDS as punishment to gay men and women, and Katrina as an omen for sinners. But his message resonates in some dark place in this land of plenty.

It's a place where we can feel better about our own standing by believing others get what they deserve.

Six years ago, I met a woman from Wisconsin who was in Lincoln to be with a dying friend.

She was married to a minister, and her husband and sons spent weeks each year ministering to the people of Haiti, working alongside them, building and teaching.

She and her dying friend were committed Christians. And her friend couldn't understand why God wasn't healing her.

The minister's wife comforted her.

She didn't believe in Pat Robertson's God.

Her God didn't cause cancer or car accidents or the Holocaust or AIDS.

Or earthquakes.

Her God didn't broker in curses.

Instead, he was simply there. There to be with those who suffered when suffering came. It made sense to me.

Robertson finished his history lesson Tuesday in true hate-the-sin-love-the-sinner fashion. He made a plea.

First to the Haitian people, that they have a "great turning to God."

Then to the 1-800 number on his screen, for the help they so desperately need right now.

And God bless him, I guess, for that.

Postscript: Haiti's fortunes have not changed. Pat Robertson is still on TV making dire (and mostly bogus) predictions. My God is still a god of love and He — She — is looking for us to lend a hand.

Cindy Lange-Kubick farewell columns marking 25 years

Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a postscript from the present.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994.

