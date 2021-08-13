Cindy Lange-Kubick: The televangelist and Haiti's 'curse,' Jan. 15, 2010

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This column originally ran Jan. 15, 2010. Look for an update at the end.

Speak of the devil, there goes Pat Robertson again. Earlier this week, God's self-appointed press secretary explained the source of Haiti's problems to fellow "700 Club" members and YouTube viewers everywhere.

In the History of Haiti According to Pat, the people of Haiti freed themselves from French rule by securing "a pact to the devil" 200 years ago.

After which, they've had nothing but horrible luck. Including a massive earthquake Tuesday that left thousands dead, thousands injured and homes, hospitals, schools and businesses destroyed.

Haiti is the Western Hemisphere's poorest country. Its people are beleaguered by almost any standard. Beset by staggering unemployment, a series of wretched governments, high crime, high infant mortality, natural disasters, lawlessness.

Certainly, there are Haitians who feel cursed.

But by what God?

The God of the Rev. Robertson, who would bring a heavenly hand to bear on children, entire families, a city, a country?

What kind of God brokers in death and dictators?