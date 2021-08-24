Cindy Lange-Kubick: From America, With Love, a message to Muslims in Lincoln, Dec. 19, 2016

I do not know you, but I welcome you. I do not fear you. I do not hate you.

You are my neighbors, no matter where you are from. You are my sisters, no matter what you look like or what languages you speak.

Thank you for choosing this state as your home.

We are a nation of immigrants, and we welcome you.

His message was shared and shared again. And he was amazed and encouraged by the dozens of notes that came his way -- and when he presented the women with the booklet a month ago, they felt the same way.

“Immediately, they wanted to make a meal for everyone to thank them.”

Barber told them that was a lovely yet impractical idea, since the letter-writers were scattered across the state and beyond.

But there was a meal at their weekly gathering last Friday, a potluck for the holidays with trays of falafel and pots of soup, bowls of fruit and bags of homemade pita bread and plenty of baklava.