Cindy Lange-Kubick: From America, With Love, a message to Muslims in Lincoln, Dec. 19, 2016

After the flood of messages arrived -- on Facebook, by email, stamped and postmarked -- Peter Barber copied and pasted and created a 12-page booklet with a red cover and gave it a title: With Love, From America.
Those messages, from strangers to strangers, said things like these.
Please know that you are not alone. There are people, me and others, that want you here.
And: I’m so sorry for the isolation you might feel right now.
And: YOU are what makes this country great. It has always been our diversity, our bravery, and above all our kindness that make this nation what it is.
Barber works as a graphic designer at Olsson Associates and volunteers once a week, helping lead a women-only cultural orientation class in the basement of the Good Neighbor Community Center on Y Street.
Every Friday, class members learn about life in America. Topics like landlord-tenant relationships, fire safety, insurance, public transportation, how to navigate the public school system, workplace discrimination, medical exams.
They are immigrants or refugees who speak Arabic. Many of them are Muslim.
“These women are so anxious to have a good life here,” Barber said. “All they really want is to have a quiet life and raise their children.”
But they began to worry aloud this summer during the presidential election campaign.
“They voiced concern over what he (Donald Trump) was saying about deporting (illegal) immigrants and banning Muslims,” Barber said. “They were scared, even though all of them are here legally.”
And they wondered whether his words would lead to more discrimination.
“I tried to calm their fears, but it’s been worse since Trump won.”
The women had already shared stories of occasional discrimination -- store clerks refusing to wait on them, their children being bullied in school.
“They were worried about everyday situations,” Barber said, “as well as on a policy level, what would Trump be able to do.”
So he shared the class members’ concerns with his husband, who told a friend who told another friend, who came up with the idea of a letter-writing campaign.
And on Nov. 11, Barber posted a message on Facebook: I would really love to share a few positive messages/letters from people with my class, affirming that not all Americans hate Muslims or want them out of the country. It doesn't have to be long, but it would be so meaningful.
He didn’t have to wait long for a meaningful response.
I do not know you, but I welcome you. I do not fear you. I do not hate you.
You are my neighbors, no matter where you are from. You are my sisters, no matter what you look like or what languages you speak.
Thank you for choosing this state as your home.
We are a nation of immigrants, and we welcome you.
His message was shared and shared again. And he was amazed and encouraged by the dozens of notes that came his way -- and when he presented the women with the booklet a month ago, they felt the same way.
“Immediately, they wanted to make a meal for everyone to thank them.”
Barber told them that was a lovely yet impractical idea, since the letter-writers were scattered across the state and beyond.
But there was a meal at their weekly gathering last Friday, a potluck for the holidays with trays of falafel and pots of soup, bowls of fruit and bags of homemade pita bread and plenty of baklava.
The women ate and talked, and Zainab Al-Baaj, from the Good Neighbor Center, translated Barber’s English into Arabic as he stood in front of the women holding a more recent stack of mail -- flowered cards and a sheaf of notebook paper, letters from a high school class in Omaha.
“Does everyone remember a couple of weeks ago, when I brought in the red booklet?” he asked. “More and more people keep sending things in, so I have more to share.”
Hey, Friend, Don’t ever feel like you don’t belong or don’t ever feel like you can’t be successful in this country …
I just hope we can all build from this and stay strong together ...
Al-Baaj translated line by line. And then, in English, she summarized the words she’d just shared in Arabic with a group of mothers and daughters and grandmothers from Iraq and Egypt, Iran and Morocco and Lebanon.
“I told them the letters all say the same thing. ‘You are not alone. You are loved.’”
