Churches exploring social distancing solutions as state moves toward relaxing restrictions

Promoting extra space between parishioners in church pews and holding more Sunday Masses could keep large crowds from becoming a public health problem inside Lincoln's churches, a local priest said Saturday.
The Rev. Michael McCabe of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln said he's looking forward to seeing his congregation again on Sunday mornings, but just how soon that will be remains unclear.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday announced a plan to relax some public health restrictions in regions of the state such as Omaha, and part of his plan includes allowing houses of worship across the state to reopen as early as May 4.
The governor's office planned to release more detailed guidance to help faith communities comply with the new rules, which include a ban on passing items between worshipers and a mandate that members of different households sit 6 feet apart.
McCabe's church in southeast Lincoln typically celebrates Mass four times on Sundays, but may explore scheduling additional Masses on weekdays as a social distancing solution, he said.
The church already has protocols for remaining socially distant during a service, McCabe said, and may be able to expand existing systems for weddings and funerals to a larger crowd for Sunday Masses.
His parish continues to learn how to remain clean, safe and socially distant during the pandemic, and church officials are following guidelines and instructions from the governor and other local officials, as well as the Diocese of Lincoln.
Many parishioners he's interacted with via phone or text message long to return to church, but caution is key, he said.
“Health comes first at this point in time,” McCabe said.
Social distancing is hard on all communities, and McCabe said his parish is no different. He said he’s particularly eager to continue the church’s outreach to the poor and those in nursing homes.
“Your parish is your family,” he said. “And there’s all kinds of connections.”
The Diocese of Lincoln suspended the public celebration of Mass on March 16.
Since then, McCabe has preached in front of empty pews to a congregation in cyberspace watching along on Facebook each weekend. In his 31 years as a priest, he’s never had an experience quite like this one.
And until further decisions are made, McCabe and his flock will have to stick to online worshiping.
“We know why, but it’s still tough,” he said.
Weddings and funerals are expected to resume next month, too, though just what they'll look like remains uncertain.
In Plattsmouth, the local parish, Church of the Holy Spirit, has used its live-streaming capabilities to broadcast Sunday Mass but also a recent funeral, said Keith Roby, a funeral home director there.
With Facebook Live, the church made public a recent funeral service for a person considered a pillar in the Plattsmouth community, he said.
Gathering restrictions have otherwise relegated the public's ability to grieve together to social media in the Cass County town.
Many families have had private viewings and services at Roby's funeral home, and family members have taken turns inside to remain under the 10-person limit.
"But we didn't monitor things at the door like a bouncer at a club," he said.
One family has kept its relative's body at the funeral home until restrictions ease enough so a public service can be held, he said.
Cass County had only reported four cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon, but Roby said he feels cautious going forward.
His nearly 44-year career as a mortician instilled in him the importance of hand-washing and otherwise maintaining good hygiene.
With restrictions relaxing, he worries of the potential for a sudden surge of the coronavirus.
He thinks funeral attendants will likely don face masks as part of their funeral attire and appear more standoffish, he said.
"As time goes by, that will diminish," Roby said, adding maybe there's a lesson to learn here about what our society values.
"We’re always so busy, and it's go, go, go, go, go. Maybe this will teach us to slow down a little bit."
