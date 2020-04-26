Churches exploring social distancing solutions as state moves toward relaxing restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Promoting extra space between parishioners in church pews and holding more Sunday Masses could keep large crowds from becoming a public health problem inside Lincoln's churches, a local priest said Saturday.

The Rev. Michael McCabe of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln said he's looking forward to seeing his congregation again on Sunday mornings, but just how soon that will be remains unclear.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday announced a plan to relax some public health restrictions in regions of the state such as Omaha, and part of his plan includes allowing houses of worship across the state to reopen as early as May 4.

The governor's office planned to release more detailed guidance to help faith communities comply with the new rules, which include a ban on passing items between worshipers and a mandate that members of different households sit 6 feet apart.

McCabe's church in southeast Lincoln typically celebrates Mass four times on Sundays, but may explore scheduling additional Masses on weekdays as a social distancing solution, he said.

The church already has protocols for remaining socially distant during a service, McCabe said, and may be able to expand existing systems for weddings and funerals to a larger crowd for Sunday Masses.