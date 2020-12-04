William Kieffe, with the Food Bank of Lincoln, unloads some of the pallets with 35,640 pounds of butter and cheese donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Kathy Hill, a JustServe specialist and member of the church's Communications Committee in Lincoln, said the donation was in direct response to hunger needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. "The church had budgeted for leadership travel, and obviously we're not doing that, so those funds were redirected to increasing food availability," Hill said. The butter and cheese were collected and distributed from the church's worldwide headquarters in Salt Lake City.