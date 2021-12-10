Christmas with Abendmusik Sunday at First-Plymouth

First-Plymouth Church invites everyone to take a deep breath and remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Come to the peaceful sanctuary of First-Plymouth, 20th and D streets, to hear the angelic strains of the Plymouth Choir, Plymouth Ringers and Abendmusik Chamber Orchestra for a joyful concert of music and scripture for the season, including beloved carols for the audience to sing.
The concert, titled "With the Angels, Let us Sing," is free and open to the public, offered both at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The music and message of the program are both timely and timeless, says Artistic Director Tom Trenney.
"Throughout scripture, the angels came to us most frequently to say: 'Do not be afraid.' In these chaotic times, our choir can carry this same message to those who gather with us to experience Christmas with Abendmusik."
Trenney added that the concerts -- available to everyone free of charge, both in person and online -- will inspire each listener to hold a little more hope.
"We hope the message will encourage us all to face whatever challenges may come in the days ahead," he said. "As the title says, 'With the angels, let US sing!' Let us come together to sing into hope, to bring light and to experience again the Christmas message's call to love."
Freewill donations will be collected to benefit the music outreach of Abendmusik. The 7 p.m. performance will also be livestreamed from www.abendmusik.org. For more information, see the website or call Abendmusik at 402-476-9933.