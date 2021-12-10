Christmas with Abendmusik Sunday at First-Plymouth

First-Plymouth Church invites everyone to take a deep breath and remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Come to the peaceful sanctuary of First-Plymouth, 20th and D streets, to hear the angelic strains of the Plymouth Choir, Plymouth Ringers and Abendmusik Chamber Orchestra for a joyful concert of music and scripture for the season, including beloved carols for the audience to sing.

The concert, titled "With the Angels, Let us Sing," is free and open to the public, offered both at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The music and message of the program are both timely and timeless, says Artistic Director Tom Trenney.

"Throughout scripture, the angels came to us most frequently to say: 'Do not be afraid.' In these chaotic times, our choir can carry this same message to those who gather with us to experience Christmas with Abendmusik."

Trenney added that the concerts -- available to everyone free of charge, both in person and online -- will inspire each listener to hold a little more hope.