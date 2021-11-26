Christmas concert at Nebraska Wesleyan Dec. 4

Nebraska Wesleyan’s University Choir, Jazz Choir and Chamber Singers will be joined by choral ensembles from Columbus High School and Fremont High School to share the music and message of the season in a concert – Tidings of Comfort and Joy: Christmas with Nebraska Wesleyan.

The performance will be offered on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, located on the NWU campus at 2723 N. 50th St.

The five choral ensembles, consisting of nearly 200 musicians, accompanied by a string quintet, oboe, guitar, percussion, piano and organ, will share the story of Christmas in timeless music from across the ages and around the world. The audience will be invited to sing along in several beloved carols.

Among the choral selections are NWU's signature arrangement of "Silent Night," "Gloria" from Andre Thomas's Gospel Mass, "For Unto Us a Child is Born" from Handel's Messiah, and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" in the style of Pentatonix.

Tom Trenney, assistant professor of music and conductor of choirs at Nebraska Wesleyan University, serves as artistic director and conductor of Christmas with Wesleyan.