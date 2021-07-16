Christian Business Men's Connection golf classic July 26

The Lincoln Christian Business Men's Connection will host its 20th annual Lincoln CBMC Golf Classic on Monday, July 26, at Wilderness Ridge.

The day will include golf, a luncheon and speaker, fellowship, prizes and a silent auction.

The luncheon speaker will be Rod Handley, founder and president of “Character that Counts” who speaks nationwide about character, integrity and accountability. He has published over 30 books including "Character that Counts: Who's Counting Yours?".

Handley previously served with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), including 11 years as COO/CFO. He has spoken at hundreds of chapel services for collegiate, NFL, NBA and MLB teams. He has served as team chaplain for the Seattle SuperSonics and then the Kansas City Royals. Handley averages about 250 speaking engagements each year.

To register, call 402-204-1997 or email Lincolncbmc@gmail.com.

