Chris Leach Sextet performs Friday

The Chris Leach Sextet will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, March 26.

Leach is a doctoral jazz student in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music. He has performed with pop icons such as Wayne Newton and Johnny Mathis as well as Ernie Watts, Scott Whitfield, Jackie Allen and others. He is in-demand as a pianist, trombonist, clinician, adjudicator and educator, and he performs frequently in the Lincoln-Omaha area and throughout the Midwest.

His duties at UNO include teaching private applied jazz piano lessons, a jazz piano studio masterclass and helping run the jazz area's monthly jam session.

Joining Leach will be Andrew Janak on sax; Andrew Mell, bass; Peter Schlamb, vibraphones; Zach Morrow, drums; and Mathew Villinger, piano.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more details, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

