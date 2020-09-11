CBMC Golf Classic coming Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 19th annual Lincoln CBMC (Christian Businessmen's Connection) Golf Classic is set for Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Wilderness Ridge, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place.

It will be a day filled with golf, a luncheon and speaker, fellowship, prizes, silent auction and more.

Ron “Gus” Gustafson will be the guest speaker. After a horrific farm accident at the age of 9, he persevered to become a standout athlete. Future adversity led to a faith in God that transformed his life and has enabled Gus to share his message with over 1.6 million people. A limited number of luncheon tickets may be available.

The Golf Classic also offers corporate and individual sponsors a way to help impact the Lincoln community by supporting the ministry of Lincoln CBMC, as well as receive visibility for their business. For details, call 402-204-1997 or email Lincolncbmc@gmail.com.

For more information on Lincoln CBMC and the Golf Classic, go to lincoln.cbmc.com.

