CBMC Golf Classic coming Tuesday

The 19th annual Lincoln CBMC (Christian Businessmen's Connection) Golf Classic is set for Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Wilderness Ridge, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place.
It will be a day filled with golf, a luncheon and speaker, fellowship, prizes, silent auction and more.
Ron “Gus” Gustafson will be the guest speaker. After a horrific farm accident at the age of 9, he persevered to become a standout athlete. Future adversity led to a faith in God that transformed his life and has enabled Gus to share his message with over 1.6 million people. A limited number of luncheon tickets may be available.
The Golf Classic also offers corporate and individual sponsors a way to help impact the Lincoln community by supporting the ministry of Lincoln CBMC, as well as receive visibility for their business. For details, call 402-204-1997 or email Lincolncbmc@gmail.com.
For more information on Lincoln CBMC and the Golf Classic, go to lincoln.cbmc.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!