Cathedral’s young adult choir seeks new members

Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd., has begun a new young adult choir for musicians and seeks new members across the Diocese of Lincoln.

The choir meets for rehearsals on Thursdays from 6-7:15 p.m. in Benedictine Hall, located in the basement of the Cathedral church building. Food and fellowship immediately follow. The choir sings at the Sunday 6 p.m. Mass at the Cathedral, with vocal warm-ups and rehearsal before Mass in the choir loft at 5 p.m. every Sunday.

The choir, named “Sursum Corda,” takes its name from the opening preface to the Eucharistic Prayer, “Lift up your hearts.” The choir is directed by Daniel St. Hilaire and Katie Kruger.

Sursum Corda sang at its first Mass May 23 on Pentecost Sunday with Father Hile officiating and Nik Barger on the organ. Vicki Wenzl, Elise Friesen and Teresa Lee have also accompanied the choir on the organ.

Sursum Corda provided the music for the Legion of Mary Centenary Mass Sept. 7 at the John XXIII Diocesan Center Chapel celebrated by Bishop James D. Conley. The choir will also offer music for the Holy Hour with Bishop Athanasius Schneider October 19 at 7 p.m. at the Newman Center St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 320 N. 16th St.