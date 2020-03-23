Carillon inspiring community in a time of social distancing

When the First-Plymouth Congregational Church carillon tower was dedicated in 1930, the bell tower was considered community-owned.
Now, almost a century later, the bell tower is seen as a way to foster community during a time when being social is discouraged because of coronavirus.
"Carillon in the Car" — an event the church at 2000 D St. hosted Saturday and will host again Wednesday at 6 p.m. — may just be the thing that surpasses all the rules and regulations suspending everyday life.
For those who don't know what a carillon is, it's a musical instrument of at least 23 bells that are controlled by a carillonneur who uses either a console or a keyboard. The instrument originated in northwestern Europe, and town carillonneurs used to play on holidays and market days.
Though Wednesday isn't a holiday (unless you observe National French Bread Day), the First-Plymouth carillonneurs felt now was a time their services were needed.
"I would hope that this would come as a comfort to everyone," said Brent Shaw, associate carillonneur at First-Plymouth.
Shaw, who performed by himself Saturday, said he learned the ways of "The Singing Tower" from fellow carillonneur Kathie Johnson.
"It's sort of a passed-down tradition," Shaw said.
Johnson, who will perform Wednesday, got her start in the tower when she met her future husband up there in the 1970s.
"It ended up working out pretty well for me," she said.
While listeners who are practicing social distancing aren't able to leave their cars to enjoy the music right now, there isn't actually a need to.
The bells, which can be heard from miles away when there isn't much noise pollution (and there's much less of that nowadays), are meant to be heard outside. If it was warmer, people would sit in the courtyard of the church.
On Saturday, the audience sat silent in their cars listening to hymns and melodies — from "Twinkle Twinkle" to "From Sea To Shining Sea."
Even the birds, who at first seemed accosted by the chimes, slowly perched on top of the bell tower — the best seat in the house.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com