Carillon inspiring community in a time of social distancing

When the First-Plymouth Congregational Church carillon tower was dedicated in 1930, the bell tower was considered community-owned.

Now, almost a century later, the bell tower is seen as a way to foster community during a time when being social is discouraged because of coronavirus.

"Carillon in the Car" — an event the church at 2000 D St. hosted Saturday and will host again Wednesday at 6 p.m. — may just be the thing that surpasses all the rules and regulations suspending everyday life.

For those who don't know what a carillon is, it's a musical instrument of at least 23 bells that are controlled by a carillonneur who uses either a console or a keyboard. The instrument originated in northwestern Europe, and town carillonneurs used to play on holidays and market days.

Though Wednesday isn't a holiday (unless you observe National French Bread Day), the First-Plymouth carillonneurs felt now was a time their services were needed.

"I would hope that this would come as a comfort to everyone," said Brent Shaw, associate carillonneur at First-Plymouth.

Shaw, who performed by himself Saturday, said he learned the ways of "The Singing Tower" from fellow carillonneur Kathie Johnson.