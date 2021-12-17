Calvary Church offers bilingual Christmas Eve service

Calvary Community Church will host a bilingual Christmas Eve service for Lincoln's Hispanic community. The candlelight service will take place Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 4400 N. First St.

The story of the birth of Christ from the Book of Luke will be shared in both English and Spanish, with songs in both languages as well. Pastor Steve Davenport will bring the Christmas message to those in attendance and Hugo Orellana will translate to Spanish.

All are welcome to join in this celebration of the birth Jesus Christ.

Pastor Orellana and his wife Janet came to Lincoln in 2003 from El Salvador with their two sons, Alex and Edgar, and daughter Mency was added to their family in 2003. Orellana now serves as Spanish bilingual liaison at the Lincoln Public Schools ELL Welcome Center.

“For me, this is a great privilege to serve as an interpreter to my Hispanic community, to the new immigrants and refugee families in Lincoln,” Orellana said. “One of the ways that I am happy to serve my community is to interpret and deliver the message of the “Good News” in our beautiful Español language this Christmas.”

Calvary Community Church offers a bilingual service every Sunday at 3 p.m. Child care is available, and a time of fellowship for families follows each service.

