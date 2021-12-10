Boys Choir's Winter Reflections concert Dec. 19

Lincoln Boys Choir will perform its annual holiday concert, Winter Reflections, Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 11th and M streets.
Choir members will perform both familiar favorites and newer arrangements. All three choirs will begin the performance with a festive arrangement, accompanied by pianists, Plymouth Brass and percussionist Robert Snider. Two selections will feature a violin soloist with the choir.
Nancy L. Schoen will play the McKinley Bells from the church tower before the concert.
At the close of the concert, all three choirs will perform “Night of Silence,” accompanied by both piano and organ. The arrangement showcases the unique qualities of each of the three choirs and invites the audience to participate in singing as well.
Composed of three ensembles, Lincoln Boys Choir welcomes boys ages 8-18. Concert Choir is the introductory choir for boys in elementary school, while advanced singers with unchanged voices participate in Chorale. Cantare members sing in changed voices. All members audition for placement in the choirs. While music teachers are encouraged to recommend singers, interested families may schedule an audition appointment directly at LincolnBoysChoir.org.
Kevin Scheele is the organization's artistic director and conducts Concert Choir and Chorale; both are accompanied by Julie Schumacher. Associate director Eric Wyler conducts Cantare, accompanied by Cathi Wagner, and assists with the artistic goals of the organization.
In 2019, Lincoln Boys Choir became permanent artists in residence at Saint Paul United Methodist Church. Weekly rehearsals and the annual December concert are held in the beautiful, historic sanctuary.
In 2014, Lincoln Boys Choir received the Richard Hay Arts Organization Award, selected by the mayor of Lincoln and the Lincoln Arts Council. The award recognizes an arts group that has made significant contributions to Lincoln's arts community.
Next year will mark a significant milestone in the history of the organization—the 20th anniversary season—which will be celebrated with special events throughout the 2022-23 performance season.
The Lincoln Boys Choir organization is an incorporated 501(c)(3) nonprofit entity governed by a board of directors. For more information, ways to contribute, audition appointments and a complete performance schedule, visit LincolnBoysChoir.org.