Boys Choir's Winter Reflections concert Dec. 19

Lincoln Boys Choir will perform its annual holiday concert, Winter Reflections, Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 11th and M streets.

Choir members will perform both familiar favorites and newer arrangements. All three choirs will begin the performance with a festive arrangement, accompanied by pianists, Plymouth Brass and percussionist Robert Snider. Two selections will feature a violin soloist with the choir.

Nancy L. Schoen will play the McKinley Bells from the church tower before the concert.

At the close of the concert, all three choirs will perform “Night of Silence,” accompanied by both piano and organ. The arrangement showcases the unique qualities of each of the three choirs and invites the audience to participate in singing as well.

Composed of three ensembles, Lincoln Boys Choir welcomes boys ages 8-18. Concert Choir is the introductory choir for boys in elementary school, while advanced singers with unchanged voices participate in Chorale. Cantare members sing in changed voices. All members audition for placement in the choirs. While music teachers are encouraged to recommend singers, interested families may schedule an audition appointment directly at LincolnBoysChoir.org.