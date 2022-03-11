Bonhoeffer scholar to give talk at First-Plymouth

One of our country’s leading scholars on Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Victoria J. Barnett, will share her presentation, “Moral Courage in Times of Crisis: Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s Insights for Us Today,” on Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m. at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Freewill donations will be collected at the door.

Bonhoeffer was a Lutheran pastor and theologian in Germany who radically opposed the rise of the Nazi party. Between 1935 and 1937, Bonhoeffer prepared five groups of seminarians for their ministry. It was an experiment in a very different kind of spiritual formation, necessitated by the pressures he knew they would face as pastors under National Socialism.

During these years, he wrote his books on "Discipleship" and "Life Together." Barnett will explore this experiment and Bonhoeffer’s own theological journey during this period of deep crisis for his church and his country – an experience that strengthened his own resolve and clarity for the years that followed.

Barnett served as director of the Programs on Ethics, Religion and the Holocaust at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum from 2004-2019. She was also one of the general editors of the multivolume Dietrich Bonhoeffer Works, English Edition. She is the author of “For the Soul of the People: Protestant Protest against Hitler,” “Bystanders: Conscience and Complicity during the Holocaust” and “After Ten Years: Dietrich Bonhoeffer and our Times.”

