Blue Christmas service of remembrance and hope Tuesday

Southern Heights Presbyterian Church will present a "Blue Christmas" service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 5750 S. 40th St. (40th and Old Cheney Road).

Feeling joyful during the holidays can be difficult for people who are experiencing stress or loss from a recent life event: the loss (or anticipated death) of a loved one, the loss of a job, even the sense of loss of control in one's life. This is a time when such stress and loss can feel especially intense.

Called "Blue Christmas" and taking place on the night with the longest amount of darkness in the northern hemisphere, this is a service of hope. It is a gathering for any and all (joyous or overwhelmed) to find themselves in a meaningful service of candlelight, readings, music, quiet reflection and well-being.

Everyone is invited and welcome to come as your are to this service. For more information, call 402-421-3704 or email questions to office@southernheights.org.

