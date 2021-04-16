Black clergy supports Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

The attacks and recent killing of our Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander sisters and brothers has caused a great deal of pain for many in our nation. These senseless acts are just one more example of the depraved minds and hearts of some in our nation. These acts cannot be tolerated in a society that considers itself civilized. They are deplorable and unacceptable.

We, the members of the Black Clergy of Lincoln, stand with those in the aforementioned communities here in Lincoln and across the nation. We stand with all people of faith and goodwill who seek to rid our nation once and for all of people who have no concern for human life. We stand against the violence perpetrated against those killed in Georgia just over a month ago.

As God gives us the strength, we will actively and proactively stand for the worth, value and dignity of every person and against every act of violence perpetrated that seeks to strip away the same.

We pray for comfort for the families of those who died at the hands of the gunman in Georgia and for those who are in constant fear of being attacked or killed.

To all people in the Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in our city and across this nation, know that we stand with you.

In His Service,