Bible mystery solved: Nebraska heirloom in Wyoming headed to California

She performed with the Carpenters and Kenny Rogers, appeared on “The Young and the Restless” and still gets paid for her brief background role in “Scarface.”
But even after nearly a lifetime in Southern California, Rhonda Sandberg still clings to her early Nebraska roots.
“The open land, that’s what I miss,” she said from her home in Orange County this week. “And the prairie wind.”
She’s thinking about visiting Nebraska this fall and sometimes considers moving back to the state she left when she was 7.
But before that — and thanks to a stranger in Wyoming, a family friend in Waverly and a story in the newspaper — part of her home is heading to her.
A 13-pound, 135-year-old Bible that belonged to the great-grandfather she never knew, a piece of family heritage she didn’t know existed until her phone rang Monday morning.
“My goodness, I was shocked. I was thrilled, of course.”
The Bible had been haunting and taunting Brenda Elliott for two years, since she found it for $5 at a garage sale near her home in Gillette, Wyoming.
She’d bought used Bibles before to give to those who needed them. But this one was so ornate, with an engraved leather cover, and so personal, with an inscription from 1887 and family photos between its pages, she knew it needed to go home.
But she didn’t know where home was, and she had little information to go on. At first, she only knew the Bible had been presented to Carl August Sandberg in 1887 in Ong, a Clay County town about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln.
Elliott spent hundreds of hours searching for Sandbergs. She studied obituaries and worked the internet and cold-called strangers in Nebraska. But after two years of dead ends and cold trails, she contacted the Journal Star.
And early Monday, Darleene Marolf opened her newspaper in Waverly to a familiar name. Rolland Sandberg — Carl’s grandson — had taught music in Waverly in the 1950s, and started the school’s first band.
“We became close friends,” the 96-year-old said. “They were like family to us.”
The music teacher taught her son the trombone as a fifth-grader. Douglas Marolf is 74 now, and still plays it at Indian Hills Community Church.
The Sandbergs moved to California in the late 1950s, but Darleene Marolf had kept in touch. So she immediately called Rolland’s daughter.
Rhonda Sandberg was born in Hastings, grew up in Waverly but has lived most of her life as a singer, dancer, musician, composer, actress, teacher and coach in California.
She was a three-year performer on the “John Davidson Show,” toured the world with Ray Conniff and sang on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” stage.
She was a regular on soaps and got a glimpse of camera time in Al Pacino’s “Scarface,” though her name lingers in the closing credits longer than she appeared on screen, she said.
She’s had an interesting career, she said. Satisfying.
Still, Nebraska remains important to her. “There’s great opportunity out here, but it’s never felt like home,” she said.
Her great-grandfather Carl died before she was born. But she remembers traveling to Clay County as a child to visit her great-grandmother.
The surprise of the family Bible will help her feel closer to where she came from.
In Wyoming, Elliott was happy to return it to where it belongs.
“I am so tickled,” she said. “I just feel so good; it needs to go to that home.”
She spoke to Rhonda Sandberg on the phone Monday. They talked about the church and about the Bible and about the man who first opened it in 1887.
Elliott promised to send it to California as quickly as possible. And the great-granddaughter promised her something, too.
“She said, ‘I’m adopting you.’”
“I said, ‘Thanks, I do feel like I know enough about your family.’”
