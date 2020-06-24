Bible mystery solved: Nebraska heirloom in Wyoming headed to California

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She performed with the Carpenters and Kenny Rogers, appeared on “The Young and the Restless” and still gets paid for her brief background role in “Scarface.”

But even after nearly a lifetime in Southern California, Rhonda Sandberg still clings to her early Nebraska roots.

“The open land, that’s what I miss,” she said from her home in Orange County this week. “And the prairie wind.”

She’s thinking about visiting Nebraska this fall and sometimes considers moving back to the state she left when she was 7.

But before that — and thanks to a stranger in Wyoming, a family friend in Waverly and a story in the newspaper — part of her home is heading to her.

A 13-pound, 135-year-old Bible that belonged to the great-grandfather she never knew, a piece of family heritage she didn’t know existed until her phone rang Monday morning.

“My goodness, I was shocked. I was thrilled, of course.”

The Bible had been haunting and taunting Brenda Elliott for two years, since she found it for $5 at a garage sale near her home in Gillette, Wyoming.