Benedictine Oblates informational meeting Aug. 22

Nebraska Benedictine Oblates will host an informational meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

Benedictine Oblates are Christian men and women of all faiths who are interested in enriching their Christian way of life. Benedictine Oblates live in today’s society to bring the world to God by being a witness to Christ by word and example to those around them.

As a Benedictine Oblate, you would spend time studying the Rule of St. Benedict. You would also pledge yourself to a life of deeper prayer through Lectio Divina, the Liturgy of the Hours in the monastic tradition, and the study of spirituality.

There is no cost to become a Benedictine Oblate other than the cost for occasional books. Benedictine Oblates generally commit to at least one meeting per month.

The Nebraska Benedictine Oblates are affiliated with Sacred Heart Monastery, Yankton, South Dakota. For more information and a Zoom invitation, contact Lead Dean Carol Olson at 402-486-0864 or carol.olson@nebraskabenedictineoblates.org. Additional information can be found on the Nebraska Oblates Facebook page.

