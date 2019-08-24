A Benedictine Oblate informational meeting is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St., in Sheridan Rooms A and B.
Benedictine Oblates are Christian men and women of all faiths who are interested in enriching their Christian way of life. Benedictine Oblates live in today’s society to bring the world to God by being a witness to Christ by word and example to those around them.
As a Benedictine Oblate, you would spend time studying the Rule of St. Benedict. You would also pledge yourself to a life of deeper prayer through Lectio Divina, the Liturgy of the Hours in the monastic tradition, and the study of spirituality. There is no cost to become a Benedictine Oblate other than buying occasional books. Benedictine Oblates generally commit to at least one meeting per month.
For more details, call Lead Dean Jim Rea at 402-770-5732, Carol Barry at 402-488-8221 or visit nebraskabenedictineoblates.org.