Bell-issimo to perform Sunday at Royal Grove

Bell-issimo, Lincoln's auditioned community handbell choir, will present "That's Entertainment," a free concert of Broadway, television and movie themes, at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at the Royal Grove, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.

Included with the concert will be a silent auction of items such as movie passes, Husker tickets, golf passes and Spring plants. Doors will open at 3 p.m. for attendees to view the auction items. Auction proceeds will help Bell-issimo purchase music, instruments, upkeep and pay fees for venue usage.

Bell-issimo was started in 2001 to provide expanded opportunities for excellent handbell ringers. The choir appears regularly in Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra's Christmas show and presents a variety of concerts throughout the year.

This year, members come from 11 churches in the Lincoln area.

Bell-issimo always incorporates other instruments along with the handbells. For this concert, the group will feature a bass player, a percussionist and one of its own members playing the ukulele. The show will be family friendly, and many of the pieces will be familiar to children.

For more information, contact Nancy Youngman, Bell-issimo director, at youngmannk@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0