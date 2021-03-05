 Skip to main content
Bassist Hall to perform virtual concert Friday
Andy Hall

Jazz bassist Andy Hall.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Andy Hall, a professional jazz bassist who performs on both acoustic and electric bass, will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, March 12.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more details, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

