Bach Aria Soloists to perform Sunday

The Arts for the Soul Music & Fine Arts Series will present the Bach Aria Soloists, a free, online-only concert, on the Arts for the Soul Facebook page or on YouTube Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m.

Go to www.fpclincoln.org and click on “Arts for the Soul” to find the links to this free event. You can watch during the scheduled watch party, or the video will be posted for at least one week afterward if you wish to watch it later.

Don’t be fooled by the name -- the Bach Aria Soloists do a lot more than just Bach (but they do Bach really well!). Based in Kansas City, this adventurous chamber ensemble is well-known for innovative programming that introduces audiences to the brilliance of Bach, as well as contemporary composers he inspired, with original arts productions that combine genres, infusing new life to ancient music.

Artistic director and violinist Elizabeth Suh Lane has been acclaimed, “… among the finest chamber musicians in America today” by San Francisco Symphony’s music director Michael Tilson Thomas. She will be joined by Sarah Tannehill Anderson, soprano, Elisa Williams Bickers on organ and piano, and Hannah Collins, cello, as they perform a wide-ranging program from Bach to Mendelssohn and Kreisler.

This concert was rescheduled from April of 2020.

This event is free. For more information, contact First Presbyterian Church at 402-477-6037, or go to http://fpclincoln.org/ and click on Arts for the Soul.

