B & the Boppers to be livestreamed from Vine Church
B & the Boppers to be livestreamed from Vine Church

B & the Boppers

The B & the Boppers concert will feature Peter Bouffard on guitar, Bev Jester on vocals and Andy Hall on bass.

 FILE PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER

B & the Boppers will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, April 9.

This jazz trio plays familiar songs by artists such as Diana Krall, Stevie Wonder, Norah Jones and jazz standards. 

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more details, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

