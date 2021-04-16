Arts for the Soul brings American Spiritual Ensemble

These songs, a combination of African, American and European traditions, create a new type of melody in which a sense of identification was created within the enslaved community. These songs now stand as a testament to the strength found through faith during times of hardship as well as a unifying force among all peoples. The songs are beloved all around the world.

Group members travel nationally and internationally, celebrating the music of African American slaves. Their efforts aim to preserve the music of a culture that was enslaved and forced to come to America hundreds of years ago. They also celebrate the many forms that this music has taken since its creation. Enslaved people were not permitted to speak their native language, sing their traditional songs or play their instruments. Often, individuals were separated from their families and stripped of their ways of life, forcing them to create new ways of communication to survive.

As they adjusted and incorporated some of their culture into their lives, spirituals were born. These songs became sources of comfort, hope and communication; songs of direction and faith. Today, there are over 6,000 Black American melodies. Around 3,000 of those melodies have been documented, while many more were passed down through oral tradition.

These are all free events. For more information, contact First Presbyterian Church at 402-477-6037, or go to http://fpclincoln.org/ and click on Arts for the Soul.

