Animal Blessing Sunday at First-Plymouth

First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets, will offer an Animal Blessing as part of the 11:59 a.m. worship service Sunday, June 13.
This service is free and open to the public with all faiths welcome. All well-behaved animals on leashes or in crates or cages are welcome inside the sanctuary. After the service, outside in the courtyard, the clergy will offer an individual blessing to pets or to photos of pets not present.
In addition, a special blessing is planned after the 9 a.m. worship service outside in the courtyard for “finicky” cats that might not feel comfortable at the pet blessing.
For more information, call 402-476-7565 or visit www.firstplymouth.org.