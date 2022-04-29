Andy Hall Combo to perform jazz at First Lutheran

The Andy Hall Combo will round out the shortened season of First Friday Jazz at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St., at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 6.

Hall, performing bass and vocals, will be joined by Peter Bouffard on guitar, Scott Vicroy on tenor sax and Greg Ahl on drums.

With the arrival of spring, the group will play a wide range of jazz favorites, some with a salute to Hall's favorite season.

Through the years, Hall has played with some of the great names in jazz. Additionally, he teaches jazz bass at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, teaches at jazz workshops and acts as an adjudicator for jazz festivals.

Lunch will be available to purchase at this free concert. The First Friday Jazz series will return Oct. 7 with a full season of monthly concerts.

