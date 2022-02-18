Anderson to present at Christian Business Men's Connection luncheon

Mike Anderson, owner of Anderson Auto Group, will present "God's will or my will: How can we know?" Thursday, March 3, at the Christian Men's Business Connection luncheon, which will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Jasmine room at the Grand Manse, 129 N. 10th St.

Anderson will share how seeking God’s will has transformed his life, family and business.

Life can be full of joys, growth, uncertainty and unexpected challenges. During Anderson’s life, he has experienced all these in some dramatic ways. He has learned many valuable lessons from seeking answers to the question “God’s will or my will: How can we know?”.

Originally from Wyoming, Anderson and his family moved to Nebraska during his high school years. He was recruited by the Huskers and played football during the early '90s.

Mike and his wife Barb have been married for 24 years and are the parents of two boys. He describes himself as a follower of Jesus Christ, a family man, business owner and a proud American.

For more information and to register by Thursday, Feb. 24, visit https://bit.ly/3rV09sU.

