Amid global threat, prayers for peace at Ukrainian Church in Omaha

OMAHA — Three days before the Russian bombs begin to fall, the lights of the Ukrainian Catholic Church chapel flip on.

The Rev. Petro Kozar opens his arms to the congregation to begin the Sunday morning service. He takes a censer of incense. He swings it and it clangs.

The smoke symbolizes the congregation’s prayers rising to heaven.

The 24 people in the pews sing a hymn in Ukrainian. Older congregants, some who have been here nearly every Sunday since the church was founded by people fleeing Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, know every word.

The service continues with prayers for peace in English and Ukrainian, but no mention of the topic on everyone’s mind: the looming possibility that Vladimir Putin would invade these Nebraskans’ homeland.

At service’s end, the Right Rev. Archimandrite Ivan Krotec finally addresses it to the congregation: “Let us continue to pray for Ukraine,” he says. “We don’t know what is going to happen, but we believe God is stronger.”

The congregation of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Church, located just south of downtown Omaha, continues to watch developments in Ukraine, including Wednesday’s invasion by Russia, with a mix of anger, sadness and growing dread.

The elders in this community immigrated as children to the United States after the horrors of World War II. Some were taken by the Nazis to do forced labor in Germany. Then they watched Stalin — and now Putin — ravage their homeland.

“Putin has always wanted Ukraine. He wants the former Soviet Union,” said Daria Blazauskas, 83, whose memories of a Nazi labor camp are still vivid eight decades later. “If he gets Ukraine, he’s going after the Baltic (States) next.”

The church also consists of their children, who work to keep older traditions alive. In the chatter after the service, it’s easy to pick out the accents of more recent immigrants, also wrestling with dread.

“It just looks like a game of wise people right now,” said Iuliia Grytsyk, 34, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, who moved to the United States as a student 15 years ago and is now a U.S. citizen. “Something is trying to prove something to someone else and innocent citizens have to suffer.”

Olesia Repichowskyj, 88, recites the lines from an old Ukrainian poet: “Ukraine will rise again and blow away the gloom of servitude.”

She talks about how Ukraine was controlled by Czarist Russia for centuries. About her childhood in Soviet-controlled Ukraine, where a man-made famine killed a third of her village.

She explains how her village church was shuttered and turned into a granary under Stalin. “The priest disappeared. We didn’t know if he was shipped to Siberia or if he was killed,” she said.

And she can tell you about how members of her family was hauled to Nazi Germany in a boxcar with straw lining the floor. She was separated from them and forced to work on farms.

Rather than return to the Soviet Union, the reunited family immigrated to the U.S. She married and moved to Omaha in 1964 when her husband took a job with Leo Daly, the architectural and engineering firm.

To her, Ukraine’s current troubles are part of a long history of Russia trying to dominate the country, which has good soil and warm-water Black Sea ports long coveted by Russian leaders.

“They need that good soil,” she said. “They need a place where they can grow food so they can feed themselves. Putin wants to rebuild the Soviet Union. And it isn’t just Ukraine that he wants.”

Tyler White, director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s National Security Program, said that Ukraine has long been subject to Russian whims and “has never gotten anything good out of the deal.”

Ukraine, briefly independent after World War I, was soon conquered by the new Soviet Union.

In the 1930s, the country was ravaged by the so-called Holodomor, a famine that started after Stalin attempted to collectivize agriculture. It led to 4 million deaths.

At the dawn of the Cold War, the allies allowed Ukrainians to immigrate to several countries, including the United States.

Blazauskas was 12 when her family boarded a bus and crossed the Missouri River on a July 1950 night. She saw the lights of Omaha for the first time.

“For me, as a child, I looked and thought, ‘Oh! It’s Christmas!” she said.

The Ukrainian Catholics purchased their current house of worship, which features a small golden dome topped by a cross, at 16th and Martha streets in 1951. They remodeled, paid off the mortgage, and dug the basement where people gather after services today.

It is one of two Ukrainian Catholic Churches in Nebraska. The other: St. George in Lincoln's Belmont neighborhood.

The early generation of Ukrainian immigrants in Omaha raised children who scattered across the city but often return to the old neighborhood on Sunday mornings.

Orest Lechnowsky, 54, grew up in the church co-founded by his father. He remembers a childhood of traditional foods, embroidered Ukrainian clothes, Ukrainian poetry and spectacularly dyed Easter eggs. “We’ve pretty much been immersed in it for our whole lives,” he said.

David Woloszyn, 39, is studying to be a church deacon. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that says: “Ukrainian Pride.”

“The sad thing is we will fight for our independence again,” Woloszyn said. “The sad thing is there is going to be a lot of innocent blood shed.”

After the fall of the Soviet Union, many congregants visited their relatives in Ukraine for the first time. Lechnowsky first went back with his father in the 1990s.

“It was very emotional. My dad was from a small village in the Carpathian Mountains,” he said. “They were still farming with 19th-century equipment. Everything was horse-drawn or human-powered. No one had cars.”

Lechnowsky has been back several times. Family and friends in Ukraine have now evacuated their children from the country or moved them as far west in Ukraine as possible, where it’s presumed to be safer.

“More and more people are joining territorial defense units, taking training on the weekends,” he said. “There have been dramatic increases in the purchase of firearms and ammunition … I think there is a determination to defend their homes.”

In the Omaha church, nearly everyone knows this fact: After the breakup of the Soviet Union, Ukraine had the third-largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world.

It gave them up.

The accord signed by the U.S., Russia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom assured Ukraine that its borders would be respected. In 1996, the last of its nuclear weapons left the country.

It’s hard to imagine Putin invading Ukraine if the country still had those weapons, UNL's White said.

In 2014, Russian troops took control of the Crimean Region, and annexed it. Since then, violence between the Ukrainian Military and pro-Russian separatist forces has killed more than 14,000 people. That bloodshed appears to have served as a precursor for an all-out Russian invasion, which began Wednesday evening.

By Thursday afternoon in Omaha, the invasion had killed dozens of Ukrainian soldiers and wounded many more. The Russians appeared to be in control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, and had pushed into the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

“Putin is planning this game to try to invigorate Russia as an international power player. He doesn’t have a very strong hand at home. This military adventurism is a very good way of distracting the people at home,” White said. “This is less about what the Russian people want and it’s a lot more about what Putin wants.”

Everyone at the church criticizes Putin. On Sunday, no one at the church was cheering for war. No one suggested that U.S. troops be sent to Ukraine.

“We are all made in the image and likeness of God. All the Slavic people, whether it be from Belarus, Ukraine, or Russia, we all descended from the same heavenly father,” Woloszyn said. “We’re brothers.”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.

