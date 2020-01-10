American Spiritual Ensemble to perform Jan. 19

The American Spiritual Ensemble will perform Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St.

The ensemble has inspired audiences around the world with dynamic and heartfelt renditions of African-American spirituals. Now in its 25th season, the ensemble will make its Nebraska debut on the Abendmusik stage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In this performance honoring the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a new spiritual arrangement by Lincoln's own Dr. Marques Garrett will be premiered. Various guest artists and conductors will join the ensemble, including the UNL Chamber Choir, Plymouth Choir, Nebraska Wesleyan University Chamber Choir, Lincoln High School Choir, Quinn Chapel Choir and youth from the Malone Community Center.

"Abendmusik is thrilled to host the American Spiritual Ensemble for its Nebraska debut," said Tom Trenney, Abendmusik artistic director. "This concert will celebrate the incredible legacy of Rev. Dr. King, and so we will honor the values of partnership, diversity and community. All are invited to join us for this unique and vibrant musical event."

For more details, see abendmusik.org or call 402-314-7692.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.