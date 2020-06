Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Celebrate the gift of freedom and independence with a heartfelt rendition of African-American spirituals by the American Spiritual Ensemble at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28.

Brought to you by Abendmusik of First-Plymouth Church in Lincoln, the concert will be offered free online at abendmusik.org. Sponsored by Union Bank and Trust to benefit the Malone Center, donations to the Malone Center are encouraged.