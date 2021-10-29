Abendmusik to present the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers Nov. 7

The Jason Max Ferdinand Singers will make their Midwest tour debut at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. in the second concert in Abendmusik’s 50th anniversary season.

The JMF Singers marry powerful music with artistic expressions of social justice.

Ferdinand, the group’s founder and director, is a phenomenon of the choral world who has garnered a string of national and international accomplishments for his performances and teaching in recent years. The choral ensemble is a classically trained group of professional voices from more than 10 states across the nation. They use creativity, education and performance to reach hearts and minds, and challenge racial biases in the choral world with their outstanding performances of traditional Western classical songs and music by Black musicians and composers across time and genres.

Their mission is to create an experience that will spread hope and enrich cultural health.

For a sneak peek of JMF, visit www.abendmusik.org. Join the Nov. 7 performance in person or online.

The event is free and open to the public. A goodwill offering will be collected to benefit this concert’s nonprofit partner, the Malone Center. For additional information, visit www.abendmusik.org, call Abendmusik at 402-476-9933 or email abendmusikatfirstplymouth@gmail.com.

