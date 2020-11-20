Abendmusik to present 'Handel's Messiah: A Virtual Community Sing'

To properly ring in the holiday season, Abendmusik will present one of its all-time favorite annual concert traditions. "Handel's Messiah: A Virtual Community Sing" will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. on www.abendmusik.org and will be free to the public.

"This presentation of Handel's Messiah is especially meaningful this year," said Trey Lusk, executive director of Abendmusik. "Perhaps now more than ever, the themes of unity and fellowship are truly universal."

This online sing-along will culminate with a citywide virtual performance of the inspirational "Hallelujah!" Chorus. Join Abendmusik as it brings together our community in song and praise.

This unique concert event is generously sponsored by Susan Stuart. As part of this performance, Abendmusik encourages donations to support the vital work of People's City Mission. The Mission works to end homelessness in Lincoln every day by providing emergency shelter, supportive services and community partnerships.

