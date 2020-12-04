Abendmusik to present December concerts

Abendmusik at First-Plymouth Church will feature two festive concert events this month to honor the spirit of the holiday season and to close out 2020 with style. The concerts will be as follows:

• "The Weary World Rejoices: Christmas with Abendmusik" will be broadcast online Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m. at www.abendmusik.org and on social media (Facebook and YouTube). It will also be broadcast on television via KFXL on Dec. 20 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, from 6-7 p.m. Open your heart to the hope and joy of the Christmas story as expressed in poetic verse and heavenly song in voice, orchestra, bells and organ. This concert event is generously sponsored by Lou Lau, Linda Schwartzkopf and Michael Schultz, Union Bank and Trust, and First-Plymouth Church to benefit the Food Bank of Lincoln. The event will be free to the public and accessible for all.

• "New Year's Eve Last Blast" will be broadcast online Thursday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. at www.abendmusik.org and on social media (Facebook and YouTube). This annual Abendmusik tradition, featuring memorable brass performances, will be a wonderful way to close out the old year and ring in the new. This concert event is generously sponsored by Mary Ann and Chuck Erickson and Trey and Jeff Lusk to benefit Abendmusik. The event will be free to the public and accessible for all.

"One of Abendmusik's taglines for years has been Music That Unites, but now more than ever that phrase is both important and meaningful," said Trey Lusk, executive director of Abendmusik. "In that spirit, Abendmusik invites everyone to enjoy our concert events as we join together in community and in joy."

