Abendmusik has scheduled a Bach Birthday Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets.

Abendmusik will celebrate Johann Sebastian Bach's 335th birthday by offering five of his six motets sung by the voices of Sounding Light. Tom Trenney will perform Bach's "Passacaglia" on the Lied organ.