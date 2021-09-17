Abendmusik opens 50th season Oct. 3 at First-Plymouth

In its first in-person, live concert since March 2020, Abendmusik will open its 50th anniversary season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, with “sounding light,” a professional chamber choir, which will present a poignant program that speaks to this unique moment: "... and so we go on ..." at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Admission is free, and a freewill offering will be collected.

Sounding light is a professional chamber choir made up of talented, expressive singers gathered together from seven states. The ensemble will be in residence in Lincoln for one week in intense preparation for this concert.

The choir's program delivers a powerful message of hope and resilience in the face of struggle. Eclectic, colorful music by composers Felix Mendelssohn, Rosephanye Powell, Jake Runestad, Joel Thompson, William Byrd and Charles Stanford provides counterpoint to a collection of spiritual and Gospel songs arranged by Josephine Poelinitz, Donald Lawrence, Alexander Lloyd Blake, and Lincoln's own Marques Garrett.

Tom Trenney, Abendmusik's artistic director, will conduct this compelling and heartening performance. Passionate soloists including Patty Kramer, Lindsay Kesselman, Caroline Kouma, Ariel Merivil, Glen Thomas Rideout and Kyle Sandall will be featured.