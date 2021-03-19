Abendmusik Hymn Festival to raise funds for Cedars

Abendmusik at First-Plymouth Church will present a Hymn Festival that will be broadcast at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21 at www.abendmusik.org. The event will be free to the public.

Join Abendmusik in selections including "Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah," "O God, Our Help in Ages Past," "Sing Praise to God Who Reigns Above," "It Is Well With My Soul, "Be Thou My Vision" and "Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing."

As part of this performance, Abendmusik will encourage donations to support the vital work of Cedars Home for Children. For nearly 75 years, thousands of kids and families have found refuge and a new beginning at Cedars. Cedars makes sure that kids feel safe and secure by giving parents, foster families and partnering agencies the support they need to care effectively for kids.

To donate to Cedars, go to https://bit.ly/2OOGJ8f.

