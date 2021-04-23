Aaron Stroessner Quartet to be livestreamed from Vine Church

The Aaron Stroessner Quartet will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, April 30.

Aaron Stroessner resides in Lincoln, where he is a professor of music at four area schools: Nebraska Wesleyan University, Wayne State College, Southeast Community College and Iowa Western Community College. He teaches guitar lessons, jazz ensemble, music history and theory classes.

Stroessner moved to Lincoln in 2012 to earn his DMA degree in Jazz Guitar from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which he completed in 2016. He earned his Masters of Music in Jazz Studies at New York University, following a Bachelors of Music in Professional Music at Berklee College of Music.

In addition to Stroessner on guitar, the quartet features Kevin Lloyd, keys; Andrew Wray, drums; and Mitch Benson, bass.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more details, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

