'A Nebraska Brass Christmas' concert set for Dec. 21

The Nebraska Brass will perform a wide selection of holiday favorites in “A Nebraska Brass Christmas" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
Details/tickets: nb@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
Mark Schwaninger
L Magazine editor
Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.
