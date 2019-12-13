You are the owner of this article.
'A Nebraska Brass Christmas' concert set for Dec. 21
'A Nebraska Brass Christmas' concert set for Dec. 21

The Nebraska Brass will perform a wide selection of holiday favorites in “A Nebraska Brass Christmas" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

Details/tickets: nb@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.

