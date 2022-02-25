2 times offered to receive ashes on ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday (March 2) marks the beginning of our journey to Easter as we walk with Jesus through the final weeks of his ministry. This day, we remember our own humanity and our need for God through the imposition of ashes made from the palm fronds of last year’s Palm Sunday.

The Ash Wednesday worship service at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St., will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary. This deeply spiritual service will help prepare our hearts for the season of Lent, and will be designed for the entire family to worship together. Infant and toddler child care will be provided.

Another opportunity to receive ashes on March 2

Stop at First-Plymouth over the lunch hour between noon and 1 p.m. to receive your ashes in the sanctuary.

First-Plymouth is dedicated to its mission of increasing the love of God and neighbor. Fo more information, visit firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0