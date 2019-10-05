A blend of British cars and an all-American lunch will await car enthusiasts on Sunday, Oct. 6, as the Flatwater All-British Car Show comes to the Park One grounds at 2900 S. 70th St.
Free and open to the public, the annual show usually features about 60 British vehicles owned by car buffs throughout Nebraska and several neighboring states.
“All of the vehicles will be European cars,” said show spokesman Brad Swiggart of Lincoln, whose 1941 Austin Bantam Roadster will be among those to be checked in during the 9 to 11 a.m. registration period. The show may be viewed by the public between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
There will be no registration fees for car owners. The show is not a competitive, judged event.
A lunch consisting of hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served beginning at noon. A free-will offering will be suggested, with all proceeds to be divided between two beneficiaries:
- The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation; and
- A Christmas fund to be established for people in need.
The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation aims to change children’s lives through research, awareness and supporting families to help in the fight against cancer.
Swiggart, a national delegate for the Flatwater group, said Sunday’s show will be held, rain or shine. Spectator parking is recommended behind the Park One building, located just east of Holmes Lake.
The Flatwater Austin Healey Car Club was formed in Lincoln in 1993. Its members share an interest in preserving and enjoying British automobiles.
For more details before the show, call Swiggart at 402-430-6380.