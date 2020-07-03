Sowers Club Car Show moved to 2021
View Comments

Sowers Club Car Show moved to 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Sowers Club Car Show

Sowers Club judges Dave Bornholt (left) and Bill Hoppe examine a 1957 Ford Thunderbird owned by Rob Kinsey of Lincoln, one of 108 entries at last year's Sowers Club Car Show. The 2020 car show has been canceled. The fifth show in the series will be held in 2021.

 FILE PHOTO BY DENNIS BUCKLEY

The Sowers Club Car Show, postponed May 31 due to COVID-19 concerns, will not be rescheduled for later this year and has been moved to the 2021 club calendar, event chairman Stan Dinges confirmed last week.

The four-year-old show brought a record-high total of 108 entries to the Gateway Mall parking lot last year. Proceeds from the previous four shows had raised more than $20,000, split between the Autism Family Network and the Child Advocacy Center.

“I had made numerous contacts and was working on ‘goodie bags’ for the entrants at the time the virus hit,” said Dinges. Early commitments among featured attractions had included two cars from the Husker Racing Baja SAE team, he said.

Unfortunately, the public health crisis changed all of that.

“A combination of health concerns and the damaging financial effects led to the decision to cancel,” Dinges reflected. “We’ve gotten a lot of generous support from businesses in the past. Considering what businesses have gone through the last three to four months, the timing was not right.”

The car show gets widespread involvement from Sowers members and has become a highlight of the club’s calendar.

Concerns surrounding COVID-19 have also led to cancellation of the Wilber Czech Festival, an early-August event that has involved parade participation from the Sowers in the past.

Golf outing on

On the positive side, the Sowers’ 20th annual golf tournament is still on for Saturday, Aug. 8, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Hidden Valley Golf Course.

Sponsorship levels range from $25 (pin prize sponsor) to $600 (Sowers red sponsor, includes team entry fee, valued at $300). Green fees are $75 per golfer.

For contact information, notify Wendy Rieck at wrieck@thesowersclub.com or call 402-438-2244.

Election results

The following officers have been elected by mail ballot to Sowers board of directors’ duties for the year that began July 1:

Sowers Club Board – John Trayer and Dan Soltys (also, Brad Christian appointed to unexpired term).

Sowers Foundation Board – Robby Robinson, Stan Dinges and Roger Zajicek.

All are three-year terms.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Doug DeMuro: Here's a tour of a $50,000 Honda Odyssey minivan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News