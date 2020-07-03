Sowers Club Car Show moved to 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sowers Club Car Show, postponed May 31 due to COVID-19 concerns, will not be rescheduled for later this year and has been moved to the 2021 club calendar, event chairman Stan Dinges confirmed last week.

The four-year-old show brought a record-high total of 108 entries to the Gateway Mall parking lot last year. Proceeds from the previous four shows had raised more than $20,000, split between the Autism Family Network and the Child Advocacy Center.

“I had made numerous contacts and was working on ‘goodie bags’ for the entrants at the time the virus hit,” said Dinges. Early commitments among featured attractions had included two cars from the Husker Racing Baja SAE team, he said.

Unfortunately, the public health crisis changed all of that.

“A combination of health concerns and the damaging financial effects led to the decision to cancel,” Dinges reflected. “We’ve gotten a lot of generous support from businesses in the past. Considering what businesses have gone through the last three to four months, the timing was not right.”

The car show gets widespread involvement from Sowers members and has become a highlight of the club’s calendar.