Safe Kids program to receive $2K

Brian Baker (left) gives a short report on the Safe Kids car safety seat program at a recent Cornhusker Kiwanis Club meeting. Marilyn Muir (center) of AAA Nebraska is ready to receive a donation check from Bill Saxton, club president. The Safe Kids program will receive a $2,000 “boost” thanks to some caring Lincoln organizations. Cornhusker Kiwanis members donated $1,000 to the Cornhusker Motor Club Foundation with the agreement that the funds will be matched by the foundation and donated to the Safe Kids program for purchasing car safety seats by families otherwise unable to afford a safety seat. The safety program is managed by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, which also provides training in how to properly install the car seats.

 COURTESY PHOTO
